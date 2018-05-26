He banks on rhythm

Omari Banks is in the city to promote his reggae album, Sunlight

West Indies cricketer-turned-singer Omari Banks enthralled the city’s music lovers at a pub yesterday. Banks is in the city to promote his reggae album, Sunlight. He had the guests dancing vigorously to his tracks. Also present at the event was West Indies’ World T20-winning captain Darren Sammy, who was seen taking pictures of Banks. Wonder whether the Anguillan former cricketer would be tempted to stay behind for tomorrow’s T20 final at the Wankhede Stadium. Pic/Ashish Raje

