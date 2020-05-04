'He had finished J&K tenure, then lockdown happened'

Major Anuj Sood, 31, one of the five officers killed in an encounter with terrorists at a village in Rajwar forests of North Kashmir, had already completed his operational tenure in the Valley and was about to get a new posting when the lockdown happened. As a result, Sood, who lived in Pune with his wife Aakriti, had to continue his tenure in Kashmir.

Speaking to mid-day over phone from Dharamshala, Aakriti, daughter of a retired Marine Commando from Indian Navy, Commander Kashmira Singh, said, “He was posted in J&K and the last time I saw him was on November 30, 2019.” Aakriti, who worked as an HR professional in a French company in Pune, resigned in March and left for Dharamshala with her father on March 17, as Major Sood was supposed to get a new posting.

However, due to the lockdown he had to continue with his tenure in the Valley. Aakriti and Major Sood became friends and got married on September 29, 2017.

“A few days after the marriage, Major Sood left to join duty in J&K,” said Commander (retd) Singh. Major Sood's father is a retired Army officer and lives in Chandigarh where his mortal remains will be taken on Monday to conduct his final rites. He is survived by his parents and two sisters, Shruti, who is settled in Australia and Harshita, who is a captain in the Indian Army.

Speaking to mid-day, his father, brigadier (retd) Chanderkant Sood, said he received the news of his death around 8.30 am on Sunday. “He had come on leave in November to attend a family wedding and then returned to join work in December. Though his tenure in the Valley was already over, it got extended due to the lockdown. But we were in constant touch with each other over phone and WhatsApp. Three days ago we spoke over the phone,” he added. Due to his father's transferable job, Major Sood studied in the Army public schools in Delhi, Luckow, Jaunpur, etc. “He always wanted to serve the nation as a defence officer and also wished to study in the same school where I completed my education. He joined the National Defence Academy (NDA) in July 2008. He completed his NDA training in May 2011 and the training for Indian Military Academy on June 9, 2012,” added Brigadier (retd) Sood.

“My younger daughter Harshita is also in the Indian Army and posted in Rajouri. She is a national level shooter and at present she is undergoing a training in Mau,” he said. The parents and wife of Major Sood are in touch with the defence personnel in J&K for regular updates about the ongoing operation there.

30

Day in November 2019 that Major Sood last met his wife

