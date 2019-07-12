He lied about being in a relation

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

I recently met a guy who asked me out. I agreed and we had a very nice time. It’s been three months since that date, and we have gone out a few more times. We enjoy each other’s company and he says he has feelings for me. I like him too, but he has just told me that he has a girlfriend. I was shocked, but he says he is in the process of ending that relationship. I’m not sure how I feel about this because I think he should have been honest with me at the start itself. What should I do?

Someone who can lie to his girlfriend for three months and date another woman can easily do the same thing to you, can’t he? He should have been honest because that’s what makes relationships work. You can choose to wait for him too, but that depends entirely upon how much you appreciate honesty.

My boyfriend and I decided to end our relationship for a while because we hit a few rough patches. He has recently begun seeing another woman and this upsets me a lot because I was under the impression that we would sort out our problems and get back together. Should I ask him to give this another try or let him go?

There really is no way of figuring out whether his new relationship is real or a ploy, unless you meet him and have talk. If he isn’t interested and has moved on, the sensible thing may be for you to accept his decision. If he does meet and the two of you feel as if your relationship can be salvaged, there is still the matter of the girl he has begun dating.

