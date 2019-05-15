Headbangers inc

things-to-do

Before a gig, a Mumbai band talks about its new album, and how they may be the last generation of metalheads

Gutslit

Having completed 12 years in the music industry and several tours, city-based death metal quartet Gutslit has come together with Godless, to organise a nine-city tour called Eviscerating India. They will be joined by Mumbai's Albatross, and Infestation from Nagpur, for their gig in the city as a part of their second leg of the tour.

Known for their grinding ri­ffs and hair-rising gutturals, Gutslit has seen se­v­eral line-up changes and now comprises Ka­u­­shal LS (vocals), Prateek Rajagopal (guitars) and Aaron Pinto (drums), besides founder Gurdip Singh Narang.



Gurdip Singh Narang

Watch them perform originals like Brazen Bull and Scaphism from their previous album Amputheatre, which had songs about torture tactics. Their upcoming album will be th­emed around psychopath killers such as American serial killer Ted Bundy.

Not all the band members are full-time musicians, with Narang working in the hospitality industry. "It's an expensive hobby. We just aim to break even. The metal scene has improved — the crowd no longer cringes at the names of songs," says Narang, adding that this may be the last generation of metalheads.

"Most of our crowd comprises college-goers, who are opting for hip-hop or instrumental music today," he explains. The band will perform with American metal band Dying Fetus later this year.

On: May 18, 6 pm

At: Above the Habitat, 1st floor, Hotel Unicontinental, 3rd road, Khar West.

Log on to: instamojo.com

Cost: Rs 500

