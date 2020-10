Headless body of woman stuffed in sack found in UP

A headless body of a woman, chopped into 15 pieces, was found stuffed in a sack and dumped at a garbage site near a cemetery in Meerut.

The sack, containing the body of the woman, believed to be in her thirties, was being pulled by stray dogs at the garbage site on Monday evening.

Additional superintendent of police (City) (ASP) Akhilesh Narayan Singh said the body was found behind a Muslim cemetery in Fatehullapur, under Lisari Gate police station area.

"It appears that somebody known to the woman has killed her and beheaded the body to hide her identity. Efforts are on to trace the head of the deceased in order to establish her identity," he said.

He said field units of the police have begun work and CCTV camera footage was also being checked in nearby areas.

"An investigation is on and efforts are on to work out the case," added the officer.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever