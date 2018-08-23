Healing through poetry

things-to-do

With her latest EP, spoken-word poet Rochelle D'silva attempts to document the process of coping

Rochelle D'silva and Meena Shamaly recording in Melbourne

When one thinks of spoken-word poetry, the images associated with it have little to do with sound. So, when we listen to poet Rochelle D'silva's new EP, we are curious to know about its conception. The track we are referring to is called Re-return, a poem best described by its own lyric, "Stubborn reminders of what love couldn't be", and is coupled with Melbourne composer Meena Shamaly's piano track. A Thin Veneer of Coping, D'silva's second album, comprises eight tracks — all recorded in a single session in Melbourne earlier this year.

Having released her first EP, Best Apology Face last year, we ask her what makes this one special. "Well, I'm in a different place now," she replies. And true to her answer, she reveals a piece of herself with each track. "The poetry scene these days is all about sending out a message or supporting a cause. My idea is to simply create poetry. I joke about taking the sh** out of my life and turn it into poetry," she says.

Although the formal definition of coping is restricted to an act, D'silva writes it off as a process that spans across the themes of home, love and loss. She explains, "When somebody asks you the question, 'How are you?', you often don't know how to respond. But for me, the album essentially is undoing that. Here I am telling a story and one that is worth telling."

The album's launch this Sunday will see D'silva perform her tracks along with The Invisible Constellations, a band featuring Kaizad Gheria, Shivang Kapadia, and Abhinav Saxena. Music, for her, has been about adding value to the spoken-word. She adds, "It is important that the process between the musician and the poet remains organic. As a poet, you should leave space for music and let it elevate your work."

Snap judgement

Listening to a track that combines the spoken-word format with an instrumental composed especially for it, feels a tad too experimental for us given its a new genre. Although when viewed in isolation, both the rhythm and the lyrics do justice to the message, it might take us several exposures to get used to this deeply meditative style.

ON August 26, 6 pm to 8 pm

AT The Castiko Space, Bungalow 121, Aaram Nagar Part 2, Versova, Andheri West

CALL 9967100487

FREE

