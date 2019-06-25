Search

Hear it from the mommies

Published: Jun 25, 2019, 07:05 IST | The Guide Team

For once, there's an event that will make them talk about themselves, and the powerhouse of endless love that they are

Hear it from the mommies

Mothers love telling stories — fairytales about kings and queens and those with a moral at the end when you're a kid; and later about some aunt you don't know and the neighbour's daughter you don't remember. For once, there's an event that will make them talk about themselves, and the powerhouse of endless love that they are.

The second edition of #MaaHoonNaa, a storytelling event for mothers will see eight women share their stories about taking charge of their lives as mothers, as they try and change the rules imposed upon women about the right time to have a child.

Calls for non-fiction stories — written or audio — are now open. The only thing to keep in mind is to ensure you talk about a positive experience.

On: June 30, 6 pm
At: The Little Door, Ganga Jamuna Sangam, Bandra West.
Log on to: insider.in
Cost: Rs 250 onwards

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe

Tags

mumbai guidethings to do in mumbai

International Sushi Day: Learn how to make mouthwatering Sushi at home from this Mumbai chef!

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
Mid-day turns 40
mid-day’s 40th anniversary – Milestones Mumbai

mid-day’s 40th anniversary – Milestones Mumbai