Hear it from the mommies

For once, there's an event that will make them talk about themselves, and the powerhouse of endless love that they are

Mothers love telling stories — fairytales about kings and queens and those with a moral at the end when you're a kid; and later about some aunt you don't know and the neighbour's daughter you don't remember. For once, there's an event that will make them talk about themselves, and the powerhouse of endless love that they are.



The second edition of #MaaHoonNaa, a storytelling event for mothers will see eight women share their stories about taking charge of their lives as mothers, as they try and change the rules imposed upon women about the right time to have a child.

Calls for non-fiction stories — written or audio — are now open. The only thing to keep in mind is to ensure you talk about a positive experience.

On: June 30, 6 pm

At: The Little Door, Ganga Jamuna Sangam, Bandra West.

Log on to: insider.in

Cost: Rs 250 onwards

