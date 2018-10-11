Hear Me, Love Me is the most difficult show Shilpa Shetty has done so far

television

Shilpa Shetty who made her digital debut with Hear Me Love Me found it to be her most difficult show so far

Shilpa Shetty

Amazon Prime Video Original's first ever digital dating show Hear Me Love Me has been generating buzz owing to the sexiest cupid and host Shilpa Shetty Kundra along with the unique idea of virtual dating by the makers. Shilpa Shetty who made her digital debut with Hear Me Love Me found it to be her most difficult show so far.

The actress not only played the role of a Cupid (host) but also had to give her opinion and feedback to the contestants who were set for blind dating. While on the sets, Shilpa Shetty also learned various gen next slang language which she was newly introduced to. She was quite surprised by the kind of conversations the contestants use to have and thus she started using them frequently.

The show which emphasizes on choosing personality over looks has a single woman choosing the best partner from three prospective males. The first episode of the show streamed on Friday and has received a warm response from the audience and Bollywood alike.

