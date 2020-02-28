'Hearing your cover version of Hello was fun': Priyanka Chaturvedi takes jibe at Amruta Fadnavis

After a war of words broke out between former allies Shiv Sen and BJP, former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta took a dig at Maharashtra tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray thereby calling the Sena leader a "cocooned worm".

A cocooned worm will never understand the ‘Pun’ of life ! It’s meant to thrive on the glory of the silken life woven for its comfort by its ancestors @AUThackeray ! Proud of ur struggles @Dev_Fadnavis & each and every hardworking member of @BJP4Maharashtra ! https://t.co/wshocfceIa — AMRUTA FADNAVIS (@fadnavis_amruta) February 26, 2020

Coming to Aaditya's aid, Sena deputy leader Priyanka Chaturvedi who is known for her outspoken advocacy took a jibe at the former first lady of Maharashtra, Amruta Fadnavis. On Thursday, Aaditya Thackeray asked Devendra Fadnavis to apologise for demeaning women over his remark about the Shiv Sena 'wearing bangles.

Post which, the former first lady of the state took to Twitter and slammed the Thackeray scion. In her tweet, Amruta said: A cocooned worm will never understand the 'Pun’ of life! It's meant to thrive on the glory of the silken life woven for its comfort by its ancestors, Aaditya Thackeray! Proud of ur struggles Devendra Fadnavis and each and every hardworking member of Maharashtra BJP!."

Most will not understand your meaningless pun, but hearing the cover version of Hello sure was fun ... way better than the walls that were scribbled at Varsha..;) https://t.co/5dqpxboR9w — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) February 26, 2020

Replying to Amruta's "cocooned worm" comment, Chaturvedi took a dig in a witty manner. The 41-year-old Sena leader said: Most will not understand your meaningless pun, but hearing the cover version of Hello sure was fun...way better than the walls that were scribbled at Varsha..;)

Chaturvedi's epic jibe has left netizens in splits. The tweet has been liked by over 1,500 people with 200 netizens re-tweeting the post. Netizens also took to the comments section of the post to give their views on the war of words between the former partners.

One user said, "Losing power has made them both sour in their tone, lust of power is the biggest evil. I feel sorry for her bank employees." while another user said, "Somebody's feeling so left out...from the glitz and glamour of being the First Lady !!! A third user commented, "She is better being ignored rather than responded."

It must be noted that the Shiv Sena and BJP severed their ties after the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly Elections. Post which, the Sena joined hands with Congress and Nationalist Congress Party to form a government in the state under the leadership of Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

