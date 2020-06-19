Heart set on Lucknow! Randeep Hooda to start shooting his next soon
Makers of Randeep Hooda's Mard initiate talks with UP govt to kick off shoot in the state.
While the Maharashtra government has allowed the resumption of shoots, several states are treading with caution when easing the restrictions. This has posed a problem for producer Rahul Mittra, whose next, Mard featuring Randeep Hooda, is set in Lucknow. The producer reveals that he initiated talks with members of the Uttar Pradesh government — including Raju Srivastav, chairman, Uttar Pradesh Film Development Council — about the possibility of conducting shoots in the state.
"I attended a webinar with members of the UP government last week, where I formally apprised them of my film and sought clarity [on the way ahead]. I am hoping to hear from them soon. Looking at the current situation, I don't think we can start shooting before August," says Mittra.
A change of location is not a feasible option for the producer, who insists that Lucknow is integral to the love story. "A major portion of the film has to be shot in the city. I can't compromise on the location as that is the real hero of my film."
