Mumbai Rains: Heavy showers in some parts of the city surprise citizens

Following series of heavy rainfall episodes in Mumbai, citizens were just getting ready for the new weather of October heat with complete disappearance of rain. Just when citizens were thinking that rainy season is over now; unexpected heavy rain-showers in some parts of the city on earlier part of Friday took them by surprise. Thanks to the cloud movement over Mumbai dry and heated weather which is consistent for past few days has seen a bit of pleasant change in city with rainfall in some parts.

Even as withdrawal of monsoon is yet few days away, rain activity has almost disappeared from the city. But on Friday, areas in city such as Andheri, Antop Hill, Vikhroli among all recorded rainfall as much as 7.4mm, 16.51mm and 3.81mm respectively in just first few hours of the day. However when some parts of the city saw heavy showers, the cumulative recording of rain for city hasn't gone beyond 3mm. Similar type of rain activity is expected for next few days as per weather forecast for the next few days declared by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD)Mumbai.

"Due to a patch of cloud over Mumbai, some parts in the city have experienced heavy rain-showers. It was just a short-span activity lasting for not more than an hour at the maximum. However this does not indicate any heavy rain activity in the city in remaining days. The Monsoon anyway is nearing the withdrawal time as expected - by the first or second week of October," said an official from IMD Mumbai.

K S Hosalikar, Deputy Director General of Meteorology at IMD, through his tweet shared, "These are passing showers over Mumbai city. It was due to passing of a small patch of cloud over Mumbai which led to this rain activity in city."

