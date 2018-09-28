Hellboy reboot to hit screens three months late

hollywood

Game of Thrones helmer Neil Marshall is directing Hellboy: Rise Of The Blood Queen, which features David Harbour, of Stranger Things fame, in the title role

The release of the superhero film, Hellboy: Rise Of The Blood Queen, has been postponed. It will now release three months later, as opposed to its initial scheduled date of January 11, 2019. Yesterday, the makers announced that it will première on April 12 instead.

Game of Thrones helmer Neil Marshall is directing the film, which features David Harbour, of Stranger Things fame, in the title role. The reboot follows two films from Oscar-winning director Guillermo Del Toro and actor Ron Perlman.

Hellboy will now face off against The Voyage Of Doctor Dolittle, starring Robert Downey Jr, Breakthrough with Chrissy Metz and Topher Grace and the YA adaptation, After. The film hits theatres barely a week after the superhero action adventure, Shazam! Mike Mignola, the creator of the comic book character, has penned the script along with Andrew Cosby and Christopher Golden.

