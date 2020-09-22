Helping hand! Rs 21 lakh raised for actor Bhupesh Kumar Pandya's medical treatment so far

Character actor Bhupesh Kumar Pandya, best remembered in the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Vicky Donor (2012), has been diagnosed with lung cancer. He is undergoing treatment in Ahmedabad and is in need of funds.

Colleagues Manoj Bajpayee, Gajraj Rao and Rajesh Tailang have extended help to his family. They are also seeking support from industry folk.

Our dear friend, a fantastic actor Bhupesh Kumar Pandya is fighting a hard battle with Cancer. He needs our support urgently. Please click this and do your bit. Thanks!https://t.co/DhAwb376qo — Rajesh Tailang (@rajeshtailang) September 19, 2020

The website, Ketto.org, had this to write about the actor and his treatment- "He is undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospital, Ahmedabad, Gujarat-India. The family has done all it can to collect the total amount required for the treatment but Rs.2,500,000 or $33,964.84 and more is required to pay for all the medical expenses." It added, "Bhupesh is a talented actor and teacher, a national scholar from the prestigious National School of Drama, New Delhi and has worked in many movies, plays, and TV serials."

So far, (date: September 22, 2020) Rs. 2,100,000 has been raised for the actor. Over 400 supporters have contributed for Bhupesh'a medical treatment.

