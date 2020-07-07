Helping hand! Elnaaz Norouzi to celebrate her 28th birthday by helping migrant workers

Best remembered for playing Zoya in Sacred Games (2018), Elnaaz Norouzi will celebrate her birthday (July 9) by helping migrant workers. The Iranian-German actor is raising money through a crowd-funding platform to provide food kits via the NGO, Habitat for Humanity. She was moved by a video of migrants saying that they did not have money to buy food.

Ever since Elnaaz Norouzi has tasted the success for her stint in Saif Ali Khan-starrer Sacred Games, the actress has made Bollywood sit up and notice. Her performance in the Punjabi film Khiro Khundi was appreciated, as was her appearance in the OTT show, Abhay. The actress who sizzled the screen in music videos of Guru Randhawa's Made in India and Tony Kakkar's 'Naagin jaise kamar hila', is also the face of several endorsement campaigns.

Speaking about her role in a media interaction, Elnaaz Norouzi said, "It was challenging to play Jamila, who is vulnerable and naive and then switch to Zoya, who is powerful and manipulative. Both of my directors have been the biggest help. This experience has made me a better actress. Also, I'll be seen in a third avatar this season."

