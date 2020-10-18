Hema Malini: Didn't get enough time to spend with Dharmendra since marriage

Hema Malini and Dharmendra have been married for over four decades and they are regarded as one of the most gorgeous couples in Hindi Cinema. Since both of them have been massive movie stars and legends, the actress in a recent interview spoke about how she was not able to spend enough time with the actor and also shed light on her own movie career.

In an interview with SpotBoyE, when asked about being a female Superstar, the 'Dream Girl' of Hindi Cinema stated, "Was I a female superstar? I don't know! I never got a chance to assess my career, what I was, how successful I was, was I getting paid more than my colleagues. These things never mattered. My mother looked after my career while I just worked and worked. Many of my birthdays were celebrated on studio sets. Did I mind it? I don't know. I just remember cutting so many of my cakes on the sets surrounded by co-stars and team."

And when asked about the one thing about her life that she wished she could change, she spoke about not being able to spend some more time with Dharmendra. She said, "I don't think I want to change anything. I didn't get enough time to spend with Dharam ji since marriage. But that's okay. Whatever time we have together is precious. And I make it a point not to crib. I don't squander my time with my loved ones complaining."

Dharmendra and Hema Malini are best known for films like Sholay, Dream Girl, Charas, and The Burning Train. Over the years, the actress has acted in films like Baghban, Babul, Aarakshan, Bbudah Hoga Terra Baap. Dharmendra, on the other hand, has been seen in films like Apne and the Yamla Pagla Deewana franchise.

