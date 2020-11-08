Hema Malini digs out priceless throwback picture that she wanted to add in her biography

Veteran actor Hema Malini on Saturday shared a priceless throwback picture from a photoshoot that was well before her debut in 'Sapno Ka Saudagar' with Raj Kapoor. The 'Sholay' actor posted the picture on Instagram, in which she is adorned in jewellery in the form of a goddess. In the picture, the 'Baghban' star looks stunningly beautiful as she sat on a throne. Along with the snap, the 'Baghban' star noted that she has been searching for this image for many years.

Hema Malini noted in the caption to the picture, "I have been searching for this particular image of mine since many years. This was a photoshoot specially done for a Tamil magazine (don't exactly remember the name) but I remember that it was shot in AVM Studios way before my Hindi debut with Raj Kapoor saab in Sapnon Ka Saudagar. I must have been 14 or 15 years old then."

The 'Satte Pe Satta' actor also said she wanted to add this picture to her biography titled 'Beyond The Dreamgirl,' when it was being written by Ram Kamal Mukherjee. She added, "I wanted to add this photograph in my biography Beyond The Dreamgirl when author Ram Kamal Mukherjee was writing it. But sadly we couldn't find the image then. I am glad that finally I found this, and now I am sharing with you all."

With the post hitting the photo-sharing platform, fans started chiming into the comments leaving adorable comments for the 'Dream Girl' star.

