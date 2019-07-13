Hema Malini's first Punjabi production inspired by Babbar Akali movement

regional-cinema

Hema Malini says that she decided to back the film, which also draws inspiration from the Babbar Akali movement, as it has the potential to "impact people".

Hema Malini currently has her plate full as she supervises the release of her maiden Punjabi production, Mitti - Virasat Babbaran Di. Directed by Hriday Sheetty, the movie narrates the story of five youngsters against the backdrop of drug menace in Punjab. The veteran actor says that she decided to back the film — which also draws inspiration from the Babbar Akali movement — as it has the potential to "impact people".

"It is sad that youngsters take the wrong path rather than concentrating on education and jobs. This is the first film in Punjab wherein the Babbars are portrayed. When I heard the story, I was moved and readily agreed to produce it. While films are primarily made for entertainment, it is always heartening if they can impact people," says Malini.

She was recently re-elected as a Member of Parliament from Mathura. Quiz her if she finds it difficult to juggle two full-time careers, and she quips, "Multitasking is not difficult for women. I keep a tab on everything that is happening [in the studio], but I allow the creative team to work the way they deem fit."

