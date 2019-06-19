Photos: Hema Malini is a happy grandma as she cuddles with baby Miraya
Hema Malini looks extremely elated in these photos where she is posing with Esha Deol's newborn Miraya and Radhya
Hema Malini is super elated as she poses with baby Miraya. The newborn is Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani's second child. They already have a daughter named Radhya. A picture of Hema Malini holding granddaughter Miraya is doing rounds on social media.
In the picture going viral, Hema Malini is seen holding Miraya in her arms, while the baby is wrapped in a pink sheet. She is seen sitting beside Dr Kiran Coelho, Mumbai-based obstetrician and gynaecologist. The doctor shared the picture on her Instagram account and wrote: "With happy grandmother Hemaji."
The gynaecologist has helped the family to deliver their children - Radhya, Miraya, and Darien Vohra. The doctor shared a picture of Hema Malini with all her grandchildren and wrote, "With Hemaji and all her grandchildren I helped bring into the world!"
Dr Kiran also shared another photo with Esha Deol and her daughter Radhya Takhtani. She captioned the post as "With the new mother the gorgeous Eshaa Deol Takhtani [sic]"
Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani welcomed their daughter Miraya on June 10. They are already parents to daughter Radhya, who was born on October 23, 2017.
Esha Deol, daughter of veteran actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini, and Bharat tied the knot in June 2012. On May 6, Esha hosted a second baby shower which was attended by close friends and family. Dressed in a pink sequinned pleated gown, Esha looked radiant as she posed with businessman-husband Bharat Takhtani for a picture.
