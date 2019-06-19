Watch: Salman Khan's intense workout videos will make you hit the gym right away

bollywood

It's not exactly a surprise to know that Salman Khan has been using security folk as weights at the gym. The superstar is known to do crazy stuff, so why should his workouts be mundane?

Salman Khan known for his zeal for fitness has now shared a video of his latest video -in which he lifts two of his security personnel through a leg workout! The 53-year-old whose physique reveals his passion for fitness gave a sneak peek into his workout session.

After sharing a video on Instagram on June 18, which read: "After experiencing the highs and lows my security has finally realised how secure they are wid me .. ha ha.", the actor has given us a glimpse of one more workout session, and the caption read: "It’s not only about being strong but being flexible too . . [sic]"

Here's how the first video looked liked:

And the second workout session talks about body flexibility!

The Dabangg actor recently starred in the much-anticipated film Bharat alongside Katrina Kaif. The film released on June 5 and set a milestone by bagging Rs 150 crore in just five days of its release.

The actor is next eyeing the release of his forthcoming Sanjay Leela Bhansali film Inshallah which also stars Alia Bhatt. The film will have Salman team up with Bhansali after a long hiatus of 19 years. The duo last worked together in 1999 on 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' which also starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ajay Devgn.

While the star enjoyed the workout, hope the security folk did not end up with some tear.

