Watch: Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Yohan Khan nail an epic slow-motion video

bollywood

Yohan Khan, Sohail and Seema Khan's son turned a year older on Sunday, June 16, and the family hosted a huge bash for family and friends. Salman Khan's slow-motion video with nephew Yohan Khan has grabbed all the attention. Check it out

Sohail Khan, Yohan Khan and Salman Khan/picture courtesy: Salman Khan's Instagram account

Sohail Khan and Seema Khan's younger son, Yohan Khan, turned a year older, and the Khan family, who is known to celebrate every occasion king size, hosted a birthday bash at their Bandra residence. It was attended by all near and dear ones. From Sunil Grover to Daisy Shah, everyone made Yohan's birthday a special one.

As it was a kid's birthday bash, everyone celebrated it just like any other birthday party. But what came in as a highlighter was Salman Khan being the goofiest uncle in town. The Bharat actor shared a slow-motion video, where we can see Sohail helping the kids to witness the greatest jump of their life. If amusement parks are thrilling, then this bean-bag somersault is a step ahead of any other adventure.

In the video, the 'chacha-bhatija' duo is seen first gathering beanbags, making a tower out of it, and later, Sohail Khan jumps from one side, making the law of physics work for Yohan. Sohail's great fall makes Yohan fly, and kid fall into his uncle Salman's arms. The actor captioned the video: "Flying jets yohan khan, mohan grover and mr bean bag Being children again.. [sic]"

Check this out:

On the work front, Bharat is receiving appreciation from all across and is touted to be the 'biggest film of all times'. The Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer is on its way to chart new records already. Bharat is produced by Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar under the banner of Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd. and Salman Khan Films, presented by T-Series. The film is an Indian Hindi-language historical period drama film written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

PS: This stunt is to be performed under an adult's surveillance.

Also Read: Special screening of Bharat held for families separated during Partition

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates