Special screening of Bharat held for families separated during Partition
Both Salman and Katrina interacted with the families and clicked pictures with them. Salman even posted an adorable picture on his Twitter handle where he can be seen interacting with a lady who witnessed the Partition
Basking in the success of their latest action-drama, Bharat, actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif hosted a special screening of the film for families separated during the Partition in 1947. The Partition segment is an important part of the film, which showcases Bharat's (Salman's character in the film) life in different avatars spanning over a period of over 60 years, starting from 1964 to 2010.
As for Katrina Kaif, meeting the families who actually witnessed Partition, was the best part of the entire journey. Talking on the same she said, "Meeting the families who have connections with the 1947 Partition was the best part of my entire journey so far. Those people were so warm and loving and to talk to them about their miseries and how they felt about the whole Partition and their views on what we have shown in the film... That was the biggest test for us because it's a matter of the real story."
All pictures: Yogen Shah
Both the actors interacted with the families and clicked pictures with them. Salman even posted an adorable picture on his Twitter handle where he can be seen interacting with a lady who witnessed the Partition.
"Special screening of #Bharat for the real families who experienced the events of 1947 and the partition. Honored to meet all of them! Salute to the real #Bharat families," he tweeted.
Special screening of #Bharat for the real families who experienced the events of 1947 and the partition. Honoured to meet all of them! Salute to the real #Bharat families pic.twitter.com/sThayWsMZr— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 12, 2019
Bharat opened to positive reviews and emerged as Salman's biggest opener by minting Rs 42.30 crore on its first day. The film set the cash registers ringing by making a business of Rs 167.60 crore on day seven.
The film also features Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff, Nora Fatehi and Sonali Kulkarni, and is an official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean movie Ode To My Father. Salman will next be seen in Prabhu Deva's Dabangg 3 and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah, while Katrina will be seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar.
Also read: Bharat Box Office Day 8: The Salman Khan-starrer is inching towards Rs 200 crore
Top entertainment stories of the day:
- Decoding Disha Patani's Instagram: She is the perfect combination of cute and hot
- See photos: Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'age-defying' yoga poses shut down trolls
- Shahid Kapoor reveals an intimate detail about his relationship with wife Mira
- Janhvi Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Kriti Sanon sweat it out at gym in Bandra
- Saaho Teaser: Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas promise a visual treat
- Shahid Kapoor on son Zain: He's so good looking, I'm fanboying him all day
- Celeb spotting: Meezan, Sharmin Segal, Tara Sutaria, Neeru Bajwa clicked
- Disha Patani birthday: These videos prove why she is the ultimate fitness queen
- Juhu Diaries: Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan look from the next film goes viral
- Neil Nitin Mukesh on Bypass Road: Wrote film keeping myself in mind
- Ayushmann Khurrana: Mainstream is an abused word
- Asha Negi, Rithvik Dhanjani and Karan Wahi have a blast in London; see photos
- Have you seen these fabulous pictures of Disha Patani?
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI
Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan's family attend the special screening of Bharat