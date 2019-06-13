Shahid Kapoor on son Zain: He's so good looking, I'm fanboying him all day

bollywood

Shahid and Zain Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani are on a promotional spree right now, to promote their upcoming film, Kabir Singh. Directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy, Kabir Singh is the Hindi remake of the Telugu film, Arjun Reddy. Shahid, who recently made an appearance on Neha Dhupia's chat show along with co-star Kiara Advani, had quite a few fascinating details to share about his personal and professional life.

On the show, the actor said his son Zain is "really good looking" and has got features like his wife Mira. During a candid conversation, host Neha Dhupia asked Shahid what it is like to be a father to a baby boy. Shahid said: "He is so good looking, I am fanboying him all day." Neha asked him, "Is it like a mini-me moment for you?"

Shahid said: "Not at all. He is way better looking than me. He has got (features from) both of us (Mira and I). Because he is a boy and he was born with a lot of hair, everybody thinks he looks similar to me, but actually, I think his features are a lot more like Mira's. He has got sharper features which is nice for a boy and I think both of them are like a little bit of a mixture of both of us. But he is just really good looking."

Shahid and Mira got married on July 6, 2015. Together, they share a daughter Misha and a son Zain. The actor went on to share the experience of being a father to a daughter and a son.

He said: "I don't think it can be explained. Everybody who has a daughter will understand what I mean... and with Zain, it's more like a buddy vibe like even though he is just eight months old but I still buddy him, and with Misha it's like, it's different."

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor is currently gearing up for his next, Kabir Singh. The Udta Punjab actor plays a brilliant surgeon in the film, who goes down the self-destructive path when the woman he loves is forced to marry someone else. The trailer and songs from the movie have been appreciated by the audience and it looks like Kabir Singh is going to blow everyone's mind.

