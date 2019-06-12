Can you spot Alia Bhatt, Masaba Gupta, Hrithik Roshan in this rare childhood photo?

bollywood

Anu Ranjan shared a throwback picture, which features an unrecognisable Alia Bhatt, her sister Shaheen, designer Masaba Gupta and Hrithik Roshan

Pic: Instagram/@anuranjan1010

Film producer Anu Ranjan shared an adorable childhood picture of Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt and her sister Shaheen Bhatt, Akansha Ranjan and Anushka Ranjan, Masaba Gupta along with a young Hrithik Roshan. Can you spot them in the photo?

Anu Ranjan captioned the epic image as, "These are the most adorable ones, without realising [sic]". The throwback image took the internet by storm, melting the hearts of their fans. One Instagram user wrote, "Hrithik looks the same even after so many years! Wow," while another commented, "Beautiful girls in the world.(sic)". One of the users also commented, "Hrithik is soooooooooo Handsome. And Masaba n Alia are cute".

On the work front, Hrithik is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Super 30. Hrithik Roshan plays the role of a mathematician, named Anand Kumar, and his famous educational programme Super 30. The trailer, which released recently, got a massive number of views on YouTube.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt is juggling the shoot of Brahmastra and her home production Sadak 2. The latter marks her father Mahesh Bhatt's return to direction after 20 years, which also stars sister Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt. The movie is the sequel to Mahesh Bhatt's 1991-hit Sadak, which evolved around a taxi driver (Sanjay) trying to rescue the woman he loves (Pooja) from a brothel. It also featured Sadashiv Amrapurkar as Maharani, the brothel's owner, and Soni Razdan, Bhatt's wife. Sadak 2 will hit the theatres next year on July 10.

In Brahmastra, she will be romancing alleged beau Ranbir Kapoor. Written and directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is a three-part fantasy film that stars Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Mouni Roy in lead roles.

Ranbir and Alia completed their London schedule for the film. Now, the cast and crew of Brahmastra will apparently be filming inside Ramnagar Fort and Chet Singh Fort in Varanasi. The release of Ayan Mukerji's dream project Brahmastra has been postponed. The fantasy drama film, which was initially scheduled to release around Christmas this year, will now hit the big screens in summer 2020.

