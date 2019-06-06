Anushka Sharma joins Alia Bhatt's wardrobe-sharing initiative

bollywood

Alia Bhatt urges citizens to adopt sustainable fashion, consider recycling and upcycling of garments.

Alia Bhatt and Anushka Sharma (Pic/AFP)

In continuing her environment conservation efforts, Alia Bhatt has unveiled the third instalment of her wardrobe-sharing initiative, Mi Wardrobe Su Wardrobe (MiSu) to be hosted on an online platform for charity auctions and sales. Hinged around World Environment Day, this edition will feature garments and shoes from actor and fellow eco-warrior Anushka Sharma's wardrobe. Anushka is an ardent animal-lover herself and has worked tirelessly for the cause of conservation and animal welfare. Her support on Mi Wardrobe is Su Warbrobe bolsters the eco-movement this World Environment Day.

Like the previous wardrobe, this one will be showcased and available for sale on an online platform for charity auctions and sales. The proceeds from the same would support animal welfare, a cause close to Anushka's heart.

Talking about the third instalment of Mi Wardrobe is Su Wardrobe, Alia Bhatt stated, "Production of clothes and shelf life has a skewed ratio which is a heavy burden on the environment. There is a severe lack of awareness and consciousness about the subject. I have already shared two wardrobes and am grateful for Anushka's support on the initiative. I am encouraging more and more friends to create MiSu wardrobes. It gives them an opportunity to connect with fans while also helping a cause they feel strongly about. And of course, I will continue to do more wardrobes myself."

Mi Wardrobe is Su Wardrobe is fashion for a cause, where select products are sold and the proceeds are disbursed to multiple charitable organisations within the country. However, the larger underlying objective is to create genuine awareness on recycling or upcycling garments, so the environment always benefits.

The first and second instalments of Mi Wardrobe is Su Wardrobe saw Alia's wardrobe on sale at various platforms. Proceeds from the sales supported the Liter of Light project and The Corbett Foundation respectively.

Alia Bhatt has been championing the cause of conservation at multiple levels. She started an initiative called COEXIST two years ago and followed it up with Mi Wardrobe is Su Wardrobe last year.

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates