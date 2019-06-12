Saif Ali Khan feels bad when he reaches home and finds Taimur asleep

bollywood

Saif Ali Khan reveals that there are too many things that come at the cost of being an actor. For instance, there are many birthdays and anniversaries that they have to give up on. One being, Saif unable to spend time with son Taimur

Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan. Photo: Yogen Shah

Saif Ali Khan has just returned from a beautiful vacation with wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and son, Taimur Ali Khan. The couple is known for taking luxurious international trips. Now, that Saif Ali Khan is back to the bay, he gave an interview to Bombay Times and spoke about the pros and cons that come along the tag of being an actor.

Saif Ali Khan, who recently forayed in the telly world as a narrator on the show Kahan Hum Kahan Tum, spoke to the publication regarding the same, and also revealed that spending time with family is a luxurious thing for actors.

He says, "When I come home after work and find Taimur sleeping, I feel bad. We shoot long hours, but if I haven't packed up even after 8 pm, I feel uncomfortable because it means taking away time from my son. In my growing-up years, my parents taught me about the importance of respecting family space. My father (Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi) was a cricketer and mother (Sharmila Tagore) is an actress, and they both had hectic schedules. However, we learnt that it is important to talk about other things, too, at home and that's how life becomes beautiful."

View this post on Instagram ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ #taimur A post shared by saif ali khan (@saif_alikan) onFeb 9, 2019 at 6:13am PST

Adding further, the actor thinks that people are not well-versed with the efforts and hard work put in by them. This is what he said, "Behind our outwardly glamorous lives, there is a long list of missed birthdays, anniversaries, and new year holidays. In that sense, working on TV is harder and more intense than doing a film. Life goes on pretty fast and time flies. And I really feel that if you can't spend time with family and loved ones it is really a waste."

Saif, on the other hand, has his fans excited for Netflix web series, Sacred Games 2, Jawaani Jaaneman and Laal Kaptaan.

Also Read: Taimur, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's vacation pics from Tuscany look like great fun

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

The article has been sourced from third-party source and Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. All information provided on this article is for informational purposes only