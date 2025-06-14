Under the leadership of Temba Bavuma, the Proteas not only ended a 27-year ICC trophy drought but also cemented their status as the third champions in the WTC’s short yet illustrious history

Temba Bavuma, Yashasvi Jaiswal (Pic: AFP)

South Africa on Saturday secured their maiden World Test Championship (WTC) title with a thrilling five-wicket win over Australia. Under the leadership of Temba Bavuma, the Proteas not only ended a 27-year ICC trophy drought but also cemented their status as the third champions in the WTC’s short yet illustrious history. Let us take a look at the best playing XI from the WTC 2023-25 cycle:

Openers: Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ryan Rickelton

India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal was a revelation at the top of the order throughout the cycle. The elegant left-hander amassed 1,798 runs in 19 Tests at an average of 52.88.

South African wicketkeeper-batter Ryan Rickelton complements Jaiswal at the top. In 11 matches, he scored 473 runs at an average of 47.30. His dual role as an opener and gloveman adds balance and flexibility to the team.

Middle order: Kane Williamson, Joe Root, Temba Bavuma, Kusal Mendis

At number three, New Zealand’s Kane Williamson continues to be a pillar of dependability. With 1,152 runs at 54.85, the veteran showcased poise, resilience, and leadership.

England’s Joe Root occupies the number four slot, having enjoyed a prolific cycle. Root scored 1,968 runs in 22 Tests at 54.66, reinforcing his stature as one of the format’s modern greats.

Bavuma, the man behind his nation’s WTC glory, slots in at five. Bavuma scored 711 runs in just 8 matches, averaging 59.25. More importantly, he remained unbeaten as captain.

Sri Lanka’s Kamindu Mendis completes the middle order. The stylish left-hander was one of the breakout stars, piling up 1,123 runs at an average of 62.38.

Pacers: Pat Cummins, Kagiso Rabada, Jasprit Bumrah

Pat Cummins led from the front for Australia, topping the wicket charts with 80 scalps in 18 matches. His pace, bounce, and leadership were pivotal throughout.

Kagiso Rabada was South Africa’s spearhead and a match-winner in the final. He picked up 56 wickets in 11 matches at a stunning average of 18.73.

India’s Jasprit Bumrah completes the pace trio with 77 wickets in 15 Tests at a phenomenal average of 15.09. His lethal spells often tilted games single-handedly.

Spinners: Nathan Lyon, Noman Ali

Veteran spinner Nathan Lyon was consistent as ever for Australia, claiming 66 wickets in 17 Tests and adjusting his role masterfully depending on match situations.

Pakistan’s Noman Ali proved to be a potent weapon in home conditions. He collected 46 wickets in just six Tests at a miserly average of 14.76.

Best XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Kane Williamson, Joe Root, Temba Bavuma (c), Kamindu Mendis, Pat Cummins, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Lyon, Jasprit Bumrah, Noman Ali