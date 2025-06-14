Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Gill Rahul impress with fifties Thakur strikes with the ball in intra squad game

Gill, Rahul impress with fifties; Thakur strikes with the ball in intra squad game

Updated on: 14 June,2025 09:29 PM IST  |  Beckenham (UK)
mid-day online correspondent |

The Day 1 highlights showcased an energised Indian squad, with newly appointed Test captain Shubman Gill urging his teammates to 'keep our intensity high'

Gill, Rahul impress with fifties; Thakur strikes with the ball in intra squad game

Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (Pic: BCCI)

Although the India vs India A intra-squad match, India’s final warm-up fixture ahead of the inaugural Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy, is being played behind closed doors, fans got a glimpse of the action through a video wrap released by the BCCI on its official website.

The Day 1 highlights showcased an energised Indian squad, with newly appointed Test captain Shubman Gill urging his teammates to 'keep our intensity high'. The footage also captured a standout moment as Ravindra Jadeja launched Washington Sundar’s delivery into the stands with a towering six. Other key glimpses included Shardul Thakur celebrating a wicket and pacer Akash Deep steaming in during a lively spell.


With both bat and ball, India’s top performers made solid impressions. Gill, looking to overcome his modest Test record in England, struck a fluent half-century. He was well-supported by KL Rahul, who continued his fine form with another composed fifty. Rahul had earlier scored 116 and 51 in the second unofficial Test against the England Lions at Northampton, making a strong case for his spot in the XI.


Thakur, who has been involved in a close selection battle with young Nitish Kumar Reddy for the pace-bowling all-rounder’s role, also had a productive outing. He bowled with good rhythm and claimed crucial wickets, building on his previous performances in the unofficial Tests, where he contributed handy runs and chipped in with key breakthroughs.

As India prepare to embark on a challenging five-Test series against England, starting June 20 at Headingley in Leeds, the intra-squad fixture offers timely match practice for the squad. The upcoming series, which will also feature matches at Edgbaston, Lord’s, The Oval, and Old Trafford, represents a new era for Indian Test cricket following the retirements of stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from the format, and the international retirement of spin wizard Ravichandran Ashwin.

This transitional phase will see Gill take on the leadership mantle, with wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant named his deputy. India’s new-look squad blends youth and experience, and the ongoing intra-squad game is a crucial platform for finalising combinations.

India’s squad for England Tests: Shubman Gill (captain), Rishabh Pant (vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav

ravindra jadeja Washington Sundar India vs England Test series India vs England cricket news

