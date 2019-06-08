Super 30: Hrithik Roshan shares still from the film's set; calls himself 'student'

bollywood

In Super 30, Hrithik Roshan plays the role of a mathematician Anand Kumar and his famous educational programme 'Super 30'

Hrithik Roshan shared this snap on his Instagram account.

On Friday, Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram account to share a snap from his upcoming film, Super 30. While sharing the picture on social media, Hrithik revealed about his learning from the film. He shared the picture with a group of people standing together and captioned the photo as, "The character was of a teacher, but on this set, I was a student. This is my #Super30. I learned a lot from his penance, temperament, and enthusiasm." In the picture, he can be seen posing with his 30 students from the film. He is seen sporting a dark blue short kurta paired with brown pants along with the full-bearded look.

In Super 30, Hrithik Roshan plays the role of a mathematician, named Anand Kumar and his famous educational programme 'Super 30'. Anand Kumar trains underprivileged Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) aspirants to crack the entrance exam for the prestigious institute. The first look posters of the film were unveiled in September 2018 which took the Internet by storm.

The trailer, which released recently, proved to be the fastest growing views on YouTube. Within hours of the release, the trailer recorded the fastest growing views on YouTube and currently is sweeping all appreciation while trending at number one. The film, Super 30’s much-awaited trailer starts on an impactful opening note on proving the fact that India is a superpower.

Whereas there were reports that the mathematician, Anand Kumar was accused of fraud results in 2018, and therefore this film was no more called as his biopic, which the makers touted it to be earlier. Super 20 is an inspirational story about a dedicated teacher's attempts to give his students the best shot at cracking the tough IIT-JEE entrance examination.

Produced by Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films, Super 30 also stars Mrunal Thakur, Amit Sadh, and Nandish Sandhu. The film will hit the theatres on July 12, 2019

(With inputs from ANI)