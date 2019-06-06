Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 trailer records fastest growing views on YouTube

bollywood

Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 which is the actorâs most anticipated upcoming filmâs trailer has broken all records on the Internet by garnering 28 Million views on YouTube

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan who hails in the Bollywood Industry as Asia’s sexiest man for having Greek god looks and is popular among Indian fans for his promising performances. Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 which is the actor’s most anticipated upcoming film’s trailer has broken all records on the Internet by garnering views 28+ Million views on YouTube and is now trending at #1.

Within hours of the release, the trailer recorded the fastest growing views on YouTube and currently is sweeping all appreciation while trending at number one. The film, Super 30’s much-awaited trailer starts on an impactful opening note on proving the fact that India is a superpower and then it shows Hrithik essaying the role of the Indian mathematician, Anand Kumar who is preparing children to crack the competitive exam, IIT JEE.

Check out the trailer here:

Also Read: Super 30 trailer: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff laud Hrithik Roshan

The actor has definitely got into the skin of his character of a Bihari Maths teacher by hitting the right chords with the strong accent. The Superstar is definitely slaying in his simplicity. A story of the triumph of spirit, Hrithik will be reprising the role of a Mathematician, Anand Kumar who trains students for IIT-JEE in Bihar. The movie also features Mrunal Thakur alongside Hrithik in the trailer which is being hailed as the "best trailer of the year".

The first look of the film itself had created an immense buzz amongst the audience with Hrithik’s de-glam look winning appreciation from all across.

Reliance Entertainment in association with HRX Films presents Super 30, which is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala Film, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Phantom Films and Reliance Entertainment. A Reliance Entertainment and PVR Pictures release, the film hits the theatres on July 12, 2019.

Also Read: Super 30 trailer: Five things that caught our eye in the Hrithik Roshan-starrer

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates