Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput invest in yoga, wellness startup

bollywood

Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira have invested in Indian yoga and wellness startup SARVA, joining Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez and a host of others in making yoga-based wellness a part of modern lifestyle

Mira with husband Shahid Kapoor

Actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira have invested in Indian yoga and wellness startup SARVA, joining Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez and a host of others in making yoga-based wellness a part of modern lifestyle. The list of global investors in SARVA, spearheaded by yogi-turned- entrepreneur Sarvesh Shashi, also includes Malaika Arora.

One of the fittest Bollywood actors, Shahid's personal fitness regimen inspires many, while Mira is a proponent of mindful living and organic practices. "My personal journey with fitness and wellness began over 2 decades ago when I was a fresh-faced teenager," Shahid said in a statement.

"Over the years, I've witnessed the benefits of fitness and holistic living first-hand, so when I met Sarvesh, we could instantly connect to his vision for SARVA". He said that as a couple, Mira and he want to work towards improving the quality of life for people who are grappling with stress, anxiety, depression, sleeplessness, and obesity.

Mira Kapoor said she has always believed in conscious living through food, lifestyle and wellness. "Whether it's being mindful about what one eats, the kind of exercise the body needs through the different phases in one's life, or the thoughts we manifest, the mind-body-soul connection is key.

"For the last few years, I'd been toying with the idea of backing ideas and ventures which I felt strongly passionate about. With Sarvesh, what started as a casual meet-up, orchestrated through a dear friend, quickly turned into a conversation of how we could jointly spread the message of yoga-based wellness to everybody," she said.

SARVA aims to have 500 state-of-the-art brick and mortar studios by 2022. It is also betting big on its soon to be launched bouquet of digital offerings in the mindfulness music, guided meditation, and interactive fitness space. Shashi, CEO and Co-Founder, SARVA, welcomed the power couple on board, saying their support is a testament of their faith in the startup's vision.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates