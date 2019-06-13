Shahid Kapoor reveals an intimate detail about his relationship with wife Mira

bollywood

Shahid Kapoor is on a movie promotional spree and the actor makes sure he shares some interesting tidbits about his personal and professional life when interacting with the media. Here's what he shared about his relationship with Mira on a chat show

Shahid and Mira Kapoor. Pic/Mira's Instagram account

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani have been on a promotional spree for their upcoming love saga Kabir Singh. The stars have been visiting several chat shows and TV reality shows to talk about their movie and interact with fans. Shahid Kapoor has been making sure that he creates some buzz around his personal and professional life to mix things up for his fans and make it more exciting.

Shahid and Kiara recently appeared on Neha Dhupia's chat show, where the pair spoke about Kabir Singh, which is the Hindi remake of the Telugu film, Arjun Reddy. On the show, Neha asked Shahid who was better at sexting - him or Mira? While Shahid was reluctant to answer the questions, upon further prodding by the hostess, he gave in.

Shahid said, "Equal hi hai, give and take hota hai. We are husband and wife so too much sexting is not really required." He did, however, managed to admit that he probably is better at it than his wife Mira.

Isn't that sweet and mischievous of Shahid Kapoor? Shahid and Mira are one of the cutest couples of B-town and their frequent social media PDA and pictures together go instantly viral on the internet. Just recently, the family of four enjoyed a vacation in Phuket, Thailand, and their pictures and videos were highly liked and appreciated by their social media followers.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor is currently gearing up for his next, Kabir Singh. The Udta Punjab actor plays a brilliant surgeon in the film, who goes down the self-destructive path when the woman he loves is forced to marry someone else. The trailer and songs from the movie have been appreciated by the audience, and it looks like Kabir Singh is going to blow everyone's mind.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Shahid and Kiara's chemistry has intrigued the audience in Kabir Singh. A T-Series and Cine1 Studios presentation, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde. Kabir Singh releases on June 21, 2019.

