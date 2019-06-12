When Shahid Kapoor went out of his way to help his on-screen sister-in-law

bollywood

Actress Aanchal Chauhan, who plays Shahid Kapoor's sister-in-law in her forthcoming film Kabir Singh, says her co-star went out of his way to help her during the shoot

Shahid Kapoor might be playing the role of a self-destructive angry man in Kabir Singh, but in real life, the actor is a down-to-earth celebrity, who is always ready to lend a helping hand. Aanchal Chauhan, who plays Shahid Kapoor's sister-in-law in Kabir Singh recently revealed how Shahid went out of his way to help her during the shoot.

According to IANS, while shooting for Kabir Singh, Aanchal was also working on a theatre play. A source said it was a play that had two sets of actors for every role. Accordingly, Chauhan had given her dates for Kabir Singh.

Once late at night, the other actress who was supposed to play Paro, fell ill and Chauhan was asked to fill in for her. However, her dates had already been allotted to Kabir Singh.

Chauhan then convinced the production team to free her from the shoot early. But things somehow got delayed. So she personally went to all the actors involved in the final scene. She apprised Kapoor of the situation.

"It was a very stressful day and when Shahid and the whole team supported me in wrapping up my part as soon as possible, it made me realise that small gestures by big stars mean a lot to an aspiring talent," Chauhan later said in a statement.

"Shahid didn't even take a second to respond when I told him about my situation and was quick to start the shot so that I could reach for my play on time. He even wished me luck for my theatre performance," she added.

Speaking about Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor has undergone immense transformation to portray the role of Kabir Singh. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Shahid and Kiara's chemistry has intrigued the audience making them ask for more. While Shahid Kapoor plays a self-destructive personality, his performance has been widely applauded in the trailer.

Recreating the Telugu drama Arjun Reddy that sees its protagonist become aggressive and an alcoholic after a failed romance, Kapoor finds himself battling the same questions on chauvinism that plagued the original film. In an interview with mid-day, Shahid asked, "Isn't it wrong to expect an actor to always be idealistic?"

Kabir Singh, a T-Series and Cine1 Studios presentation, is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde. The Film releases on June 21, 2019.

