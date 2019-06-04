Kabir Singh new poster: Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani are smitten by love

bollywood

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani are making everyone swoon with their chemistry from their film, Kabir Singh. The makers have released the latest poster and also announced the release of their next song, Mere Sohneya

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/shahidkapoor

After enthralling the audience with some soul-stirring songs, Bekhayali and Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage, the makers of Kabir Singh are geared to treat the audience with another track, titled, Mere Sohneya. Along with this announcement, the makers of the film also released a fresh poster featuring Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor.

In the poster, Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani are passionately locking lips, and their chemistry is unparalleled. Shahid shared the photo on Instagram and wrote, "Get smitten by love! #MereSohneya, out on 6th June!"

Don't they look lost in love?

Talking about Kiara Advani, she has given her glamorous look a miss for this film. Speaking about her minimalistic look, the lovely Kiara, who is a complete contrast of the subdued Preeti, said, "I'm a director's actor, so if the director has a certain vision for the character's look then I go by that. Preeti's simplicity and innocence is what makes Kabir fall head over heels for her. Sandeep sir wanted to capture that purity and also make me look like a 19-year-old first-year student. I am comfortable being in front of the camera without any make-up, so it felt effortless and the plus point of not having to reach extra early on sets for hair and make-up was another plus."

On the other hand, Shahid Kapoor has undergone immense transformation to portray the role of Kabir Singh. Kabir Singh is a T-Series and Cine1 Studios Presentation. Starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, the film is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde, it releases on June 21, 2019.

