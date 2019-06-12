Bharat Box Office Day 8: The Salman Khan-starrer is inching towards Rs 200 crore

bollywood

A still from Bharat

Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat released on Eid, June 5, and the audience welcomed it with open arms. On the first day itself, Bharat managed to rake in Rs 42.30 crore on day 1 at the box office, pulling in the family crowd. On day 7, Tuesday, Bharat minted Rs 8.30 crore.

Now, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Bharat is on its way to entering the Rs 200 crore club. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial has charmed its way into people's hearts with its dynamic music and stellar performances. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to confirm the news. He said, "#Bharat is steady on Day 7... Should cross Rs 175 cr today [Day 8]... Wed 42.30 cr, Thu 31 cr, Fri 22.20 cr, Sat 26.70 cr, Sun 27.90 cr, Mon 9.20 cr, Tue 8.30 cr. Total: Rs 167.60 cr. India biz."

#Bharat is steady on Day 7... Should cross â¹ 175 cr today [Day 8]... Wed 42.30 cr, Thu 31 cr, Fri 22.20 cr, Sat 26.70 cr, Sun 27.90 cr, Mon 9.20 cr, Tue 8.30 cr. Total: â¹ 167.60 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 12, 2019

Bharat has minted Rs 167.60 crore so far, and soon enough, the film may just hit the Rs 200 crore mark. Salman had three films in the Rs 300 crore club, two in the Rs 200 crore club and as many as nine in the Rs 100 crore club at the Indian box office.

Bharat is an official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean movie Ode To My Father. This marks Salman's third collaborating with Zafar after Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. Bharat also features Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff, Nora Fatehi and Sonali Kulkarni. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor sports five different looks in the film spanning 60 years, including a crucial part showcasing the actor in his late 20s, looking much leaner and younger.

The film, produced by Atul Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar, released on June 5. Apart from Bharat, Salman will be seen in Prabhu Dheva's Dabangg 3 and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah.

