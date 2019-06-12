Salman Khan to turn producer for the 9th season of the dance reality show Nach Baliye

television

After his successful run at hosting various shows like Big Boss and Dus ka Dam, Salman Khan is set to return to the small screen by turning producer for 9th season of dance reality show- Nach Baliye.

After Bharat’s roaring success at the Box Office, Salman Khan proves he is to stop at nothing when it comes to giving the audience what they want: entertainment. After his successful run at hosting various shows like Big Boss and Dus ka Dam, the superstar has done it again and is set to return to the small screen by turning producer for the 9th season of the dance reality show- Nach Baliye.

While we all share the zest for everything filmy, the superstar has gone a notch above with his creativity and for the upcoming season of the reality show, he is set to bring back the old flames of the to be contestants on the show. Since Nach Baliye is a show wherein real-life couple contest to win the coveted title for being best dancers, this time the twist is that the contestants will be joining hands with their exes and become a pair for the season. How it turns out has already started creative nerves with the audience since the frenzy is on after the recent release of the promo on various media platforms.

The speculations are still on as to who will be the judges this season. The ninth season of the show will be hosted by Jennifer Winget and Sunil Grover and is set to air very soon on Star Plus channel.

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in Bharat. Bharat entered the Rs 100 crore club in its first weekend itself. Salman Khan has already penned a note to his fans for thronging theatres on the film's Day 1, giving him his biggest opening ever. "Big thank you to all for giving me my career's biggest opening ever," Salman had tweeted a day after the film released on the occasion of Eid.

Salman is all set to reunite with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after 19 years for Inshallah. The film also stars Alia Bhatt. Bhansali Productions has now announced that the film will release on Eid 2020, a date that's been extremely lucky for Salman Khan at the box office.

Prerna Singh, CEO of BPPL confirms, "Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt come together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah. We at Bhansali Productions are happy to confirm that the film hits theatres on the Eid of 2020."

