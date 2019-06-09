Watch video: Is Salman Khan hinting at a new project?

bollywood

Seems like Salman has already set his sights on a new project. Salman Khan shared a post on Instagram on Sunday, June 9, which possibly hints at a new project in the pipeline

Salman Khan. Pic/instagram.com/beingsalmankhan

Now that Salman Khan's much-awaited film, Bharat, is finally out and is being loved by audiences across all quarters, seems like Salman has already set his sights on a new project. Salman Khan shared a post on Instagram on Sunday, June 9, which possibly hints at a new project in the pipeline.

"Something new is coming up," he captioned the Instagram post featuring a boomerang video. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor, sporting a casual look, is seated on a big revolving chair with a glittery backdrop, and it looks like the actor's next project is surely grand.

The Jai Ho actor is elated with the opening of his latest film Bharat, which raked in Rs 42.30 crore on its first day, making it Salman's biggest ever opener. The film is managing a strong wave at the box office and has entered the Rs 100 crore club in four days of its release.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted that the film has made a total of Rs 122.30 crore by Saturday. Bharat also features Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff, Nora Fatehi and Sonali Kulkarni. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat is an official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean movie Ode To My Father.

Salman is all set to reunite with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after 19 years for Inshallah. The film also stars Alia Bhatt. Bhansali Productions has now announced that the film will release on Eid 2020, a date that's been extremely lucky for Salman Khan at the box office.

Prerna Singh, CEO of BPPL confirms, "Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt come together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah. We at Bhansali Productions are happy to confirm that the film hits theatres on the Eid of 2020."

