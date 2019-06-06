Inshallah starring Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt releases Eid 2020

Published: Jun 06, 2019, 18:42 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Bhansali Productions has now announced that Inshallah will release on Eid 2020, a date that's been extremely lucky for Salman Khan at the box office

Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt

Sanjay Leela Bhansali announced his next directorial, Inshallah, on his birthday earlier this year. After the magic of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, the filmmaker will reunite with megastar Salman Khan after 19 years for this love story. Inshallah is also Alia Bhatt's first movie with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, making this a truly special film.

Bhansali Productions has now announced that the film will release on Eid 2020, a date that's been extremely lucky for Salman Khan at the box office.

Prerna Singh, CEO of BPPL confirms, "Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt come together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah. We at Bhansali Productions are happy to confirm that the film hits theatres on the Eid of 2020."

Salman Khan, in an interview, had shared his excitement about working with the Raazi actress. He said, "See how she's turned it around, from a student to now, it's beautiful! And no one can take credit for her growth except Alia herself! Jo bhi bole humne usse banaya hai is not to be believed. It's Alia who has honed her talent." He also spoke about Alia being a pot of talent. "A godown of talent will be meeting with a bundle of talent....actually there's no talent here," laughed the 53-year-old."

Alia Bhatt, who's extremely excited to be working with Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali tweeted, "Dream with your eyes wide open they say & I did. Sanjay Sir and Salman Khan are magical together & I can't wait to join them on this beautiful journey called Inshallah"

