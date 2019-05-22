Salman Khan on working with Alia Bhatt in Inshallah: She is a godown of talent
Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt are pairing up for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah. This marks Salman and Alia's first film together whereas brings back the director-actor duo together two decades after Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.
Salman Khan is currently busy promoting his upcoming Eid release, Bharat with Katrina Kaif. The excitement amongst his fans is at its peak for Bharat. While this Ali Abbas Zafar's film's promotion is in full swing, Salman will immediately jump into Dabangg 3 promotions with Sonakshi Sinha.
Another news that has got Salman Khan's fans excited is his film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, titled, Inshallah. This marks the reunion of Salman with Bhansali almost two decades after Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Alia Bhatt has been roped in to play the female lead in Inshallah, and Salman is elated to work with her. There were rumours that the Bharat actor was unhappy with the Bajirao Mastani maker for not casting him in Devdas even after giving two hits - Khamoshi: The Musical (1996) and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999). However, the actor refuted these rumours and told Mumbai Mirror, "Whenever he and I meet, there is this connect it's just not an actor-director relationship. Just because he was working with other actors, it didn't have to hamper or spoil our equation. I work with other directors too, so should he. Now, we will be collaborating on this very sweet love story."
Dream with your eyes wide open they say & I did. Sanjay Sir and Salman Khan are magical together & I can't wait to join them on this beautiful journey called “Inshallah” âÂ¤#Inshallah #SLB @BeingSalmanKhan @bhansali_produc @SKFilmsOfficial @prerna982— Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) March 19, 2019
Salman also shared his excitement about working with the Raazi actress. He said, "See how she's turned it around, from a student to now, it's beautiful! And no one can take credit for her growth except Alia herself! Jo bhi bole humne usse banaya hai is not to be believed. It's Alia who has honed her talent." He also spoke about Alia being a pot of talent. "A godown of talent will be meeting with a bundle of talent....actually there's no talent here," laughed the 53-year-old.
