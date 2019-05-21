This picture of Salman Khan on the sets of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam has become the talk of the town!

bollywood

A young Sharmin Segal is seen feeding birthday cake to Sanjay Leela Bhansali, while Salman Khan is seen in the frame too. But do you know why this picture has become the talk of the town?

Salman Khan on the sets of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Netizens have been in a tizzy ever since Salman Khan shared this throwback picture when wishing luck to newcomer Sharmin Segal. For the unversed, Sharmin is Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece, who is being launched by the filmmaker. She will team up with comedian Jaaved Jaaferi's son, Meezaan in Malaal.

The picture, shared by Salman Khan, is said to be from the set of Salman and Bhansali's hit, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999). A young Sharmin is seen feeding birthday cake to Bhansali.

Just like that, it's time now to see this beautiful little Sharmin bloom on the silver screen in her debut film, Malaal. May this new journey bring you all luck and lovehttps://t.co/NMy5nsJFT6 @sharminsegal #MalaalTrailer @bhansali_produc @TSeries pic.twitter.com/19UMiR0EzU — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 18, 2019

Netizens were quick to observe that co-star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, has been partly cropped out from the picture. The costumes are a clear give-away about the moment this picture was taken — this is what the actors wore in the celebrated track, Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan.

A fan tweeted "Respect he shows to every woman .... that's why we are your proud fan" along with a picture:

@twitterindia 'Eagle-eyed fans' what a compliment! — Sachin Laxman Kadam (@SachinLKadam05) May 18, 2019

The way he cropped the pic, lol♥ï¸ — BHARAT | INSHALLAH (@salmanian43) May 18, 2019

On the set of HDDCS...ð pic.twitter.com/LF681lUk3C — Rajeev Ranjan°Bharatð®ð³ (@Being__Rajeev) May 18, 2019

Guess, even in avoiding giving netizens fodder for gossip, Salman already did so!

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is all set for his Eid released - Bharat. The movie is slated to release on June 5, 2019. Bharat, starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Nora Fatehi and Sunil Grover, has been helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

The film is an official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean film "Ode To My Father". It is produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.

After Bharat, Salman Khan will be seen in Dabangg 3. Being helmed by Prabhudheva, the film marks the second collaboration of Salman and the director. The two have previously worked together in "Wanted".

Dabangg 3 will hit theatres on December 20, 2019. The film, being produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films and Arbaaz Khan Production, also stars Sonakshi Sinha, reprising her role of Rajjo.

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates