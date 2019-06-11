Bharat Box Office collection day 6: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif film earns Rs 9.20 crore

bollywood

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Eid release, Bharat, collected Rs 9.20 crore on Monday, thus taking its total collection to Rs 159.30 crore

A still from Bharat

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Sunil Grover's film, Bharat entered the Rs 100 crore club in its first weekend itself. Although the film is still running at the box office, its collection is going downhill day-by-day. On Monday, Bharat minted merely Rs 9.20 crore.

Salman Khan's Eid release Bharat raked in Rs 42.30 crore on day 1 (Wednesday) at the ticket counters, 31 crore on Thursday, 22.20 crore on Friday, 26.70 crore on Saturday and Rs 27.90 crore on its fifth day (Sunday).

#Bharat eyes âÂ¹ 175 cr+ in its *extended* Week 1... Wed 42.30 cr, Thu 31 cr, Fri 22.20 cr, Sat 26.70 cr, Sun 27.90 cr, Mon 9.20 cr. Total: âÂ¹ 159.30 cr. India biz... The crucial World Cup cricket match [#INDvPAK #CWC19] will make a big dent in biz on coming Sun [16 June]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 11, 2019

Despite facing the hurdle of India vs Australia World Cup match, Bharat maintained its pace on Sunday and thus, surpassed the Rs 150 crore mark at the Indian box office on the fifth day of release itself. On Day 4, Bharat crossed the 100 crore milestone, making it the actor's 14th back-to-back film in the Rs 100 crore club.

According to the official Twitter page of the film, which has Salman in six different looks -- from a young circus champion to a 60-year-old man -- "strong word of mouth" is helping in attracting more family audience to theatres.

While the film's leading lady Katrina Kaif also thanked fans for making it a success, Salman Khan has already penned a note to his fans for thronging theatres on the film's Day 1, giving him his biggest opening ever.

"Big thank you to all for giving me my career's biggest opening ever," Salman had tweeted a day after the film released on the occasion of Eid. Bharat has also helped Salman add another feather to his cap. "It becomes back-to-back 14 centuries for Salman Khan," according to film and trade expert Girish Johar.

It began with Dabangg, to be followed by Ready, Bodyguard, Ek Tha Tiger, Dabangg 2, Jai Ho, Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Sultan, Tubelight, Tiger Zinda Hai and Race 3.

Taking note of the feat, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: "As 'Bharat' cruises past Rs 100 crore mark, Salman Khan sets another benchmark: Highest number of films in Rs 100 crore + club... The tally rises to 14 with 'Bharat'."

Sharing details, he said Salman had three films in the Rs 300 crore club, two in the Rs 200 crore club and as many as nine in the Rs 100 crore club at the Indian box office.

