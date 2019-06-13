Saaho Teaser: Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas promise a visual treat

bollywood

Prabhas' fierce looks and fast-paced chase has set the tone right for the audience. Saaho has been giving us glimpses through clips as 'Shades of Saaho'

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas/picture courtesy: YouTube

The makers dropped the latest teaser of Saaho with explosions and cars showing the action-filled side. starring Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas, the 1 minute 38 seconds video shows glimpses of the thrilling and dynamic side of the duo, and it has got the fans all across super excited for the movie.

Shraddha Kapoor shared the teaser of the film and tweeted: "HERE IT IS! #SAAHOTEASER #PRABHAS @sujeethsign [sic]

The action-packed teaser has Prabhas on the run with his bike and cars tossing in the air with explosions all around. The actor's fierce looks and fast-paced chase has set the tone right for the audience. Saaho has been giving us glimpses through clips as 'Shades of Saaho'. What has caught attention in the teaser is Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas' high-octane and slow-motion action sequences.

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor: Important to offer a variety to the audience and myself

The teaser has already action-sequence filled to its brim, which tells us that this movie will be the one to remember. Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's commendable look has set the right notes for action lovers.

Saaho, one of the most anticipated films, starring Prabhas, an actor who enjoys pan India appeal. Paired alongside Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor, the movie is being shot in three languages; Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, simultaneously.

The movie also has a superlative ensemble cast of Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay, Murali Sharma, amongst others. Saaho is a high octane action thriller which is presented by T-Series, produced by UV Creations and directed by Sujeeth and is set to hit the theatres on August 15, 2019.

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor works non-stop; finds it more exhilarating than draining

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates