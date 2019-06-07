Shraddha Kapoor works non-stop; finds it more exhilarating than draining

bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor says that she loves every moment of what she does, so working round-the-clock is exhilarating than draining

If you see Shraddha Kapoor's shoot schedule then one would definitely need energy in abundance to cope up with it. The actress has been hopping from one set to another as she is on a shooting spree! In the past 20 days, the 'Stree' of Bollywood has been shooting multiple projects continuously. She began with the shoot in Hyderabad for Saaho, from there the actress flew to Dubai for the next schedule of Street Dancer 3D. From Dubai to Istanbul and Antalya for another shoot then back in the bay but it doesn't stop here with just a stay of few hours and back at the sets of Saaho and rolling.

Clearly, with the above schedule, Shraddha is one of the busiest actors in Bollywood and talking about the shoot madness the actress shares, "It's a crazy time. I think so as longs as I have my sleep in place and moments to meditate I feel like I can manage well. I love every moment of what I do so this is exhilarating than draining but, of course, there are moments of exhaustion."

It's not just the energy that one requires to cope up with continuously shooting multiple projects, the actor also has to switch on and off from her characters as she hops from one set to another. Not sticking to the comfort zone the actress loves that she has a mixed bag of projects. Talking about it, Shraddha Kapoor says, "This is what I look for and try to do - to dabble in different characters and become part of different worlds. As an actor, one has the privilege to have so many journeys through the characters they play in one lifetime."

In Saaho, Shraddha will be seen in an action avatar, in Street Dancer 3D the actress will be performing hardcore dance and in Chhichhore, Shraddha will be essaying the role of two generations. With multiple releases this year, Shraddha Kapoor also has an anticipated release with Baaghi 3.

