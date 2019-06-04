Shraddha Kapoor shares selfie with Varun Dhawan from sets of Street Dancer 3D

bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan who are working relentlessly for her upcoming film Street dancer are making sure to keep the audience on their toes by sharing stills and behind-the-scenes pictures from the film's sets

Pic: Instagram/@shraddhakapoor

Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan who are working relentlessly for her upcoming film Street dancer are making sure to keep the audience on their toes by sharing stills and behind-the-scenes pictures from the film's sets.

On the last day of the Dubai leg of the shoot, Shraddha Kapoor took to social media to share a picture with her co-star Varun Dhawan. The two can be seen all smiles posing for a happy picture together.

"Last day of the Dubai schedule @varundvn," she captioned the post.

Varun quickly commented on the picture. Sharing an interesting update about the photo, he wrote, "I actually clicked this selfie in a take which features in the movie haha."

This is not the first time that the actors have shared something from the sets, Varun and Shraddha often share pictures and videos from the sets, which increases the excitement quotient of their fans. Some time back, Varun had posted a picture on his Instagram flaunting his muscles to announce the commencement of the second schedule of his character.

The release date of the film has been pushed forward. Earlier, the film which was to be released on November 8 will now hit the screens on January 24, 2020.

Apart from the lead pair, the film also features Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurana and Shakti Mohan in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Lizelle D'Souza and Krishan Kumar. Varun will be next seen in Coolie No 1 remake while Shraddha has Saaho and Chhicchore in her kitty.

Also Read: All the shades of Shraddha Kapoor you need to see before Street Dancer

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates