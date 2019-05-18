All the shades of Shraddha Kapoor you need to see before Street Dancer

bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor who is working relentlessly for her upcoming film Street dancer is definitely giving us all the workout goals with a bunch of recent pictures that are all over.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor who is working relentlessly for her upcoming film Street dancer is definitely giving us all the workout goals with a bunch of recent pictures that are all over. The actress who has been sharing back to back workout videos and pictures is already killing the audience.

Shraddha Kapoor was recently seen flaunting her well-tonned abs while blending it with her perfect infectious smile. The actress, who is juggling between Bollywood and South films, is working extremely hard to stay in shape. Shraddha has joined the list of Sonakshi Sinha, Jacqueline Fernandez, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and others, who already have perfect abs!

The actress is also running a tight schedule hopping from one set to another, slipping into diverse characters to ace her parts. Shraddha Kapoor is playing different characters this year and already has four films in her kitty.

After the trail of commendable dancing over the songs, Shraddha will be seen in Street Dancer where she will also be bringing back different flavours and numbers of dance. The actress is also running a tight schedule hopping from one set to another, slipping into a range of characters to ace her parts. Shraddha Kapoor is playing diverse characters this year and already has four films in her kitty.

Her next project Saaho will witness the actress in an action-packed avatar where Shraddha will be essaying the role of a cop, while Chhichhore tests her versatility with dual roles of a college student as well as a middle-aged woman. Street Dancer will showcase the actress in complete new dance avatar.

With multiple releases this year, Shraddha Kapoor also has an anticipated release with Baaghi 3.

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor speaks about learning advanced dance techniques

Best of Cannes Film Festival 2019:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates