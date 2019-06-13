See photos: Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'age-defying' yoga poses shut down trolls

bollywood

Often trolled for not acting her age, this 39-year-old actress has a fit body of a 20-something. Time and again, Kareena Kapoor has proved how age is just a number, and it has nothing to do with who we are

Kareena Kapoor Khan/picture courtesy: Fan Club

Kareena Kapoor Khan, the actress who established the size zero fad, is considered as one of the fittest divas of Bollywood. On June 12, one of her fan clubs shared the actress' yoga poses, and these age-defying asanas will leave you envious.

Often trolled for not acting her age, this 39-year-old actress has a fit body of a 20-something. Time and again, Kareena Kapoor has proved how age is just a number, and it has nothing to do with who we are. Yet again, this Veere has startled her fans with the latest pictures where she is seen performing a yogasana. Take a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) onJun 12, 2019 at 6:55am PDT

Shutting the preconceived notions about women, the actress believes that someone must be interpreted based on their attitude. Kareena Kapoor Khan, with her web show, What Women Want, has already caught the attention of a global audience.

In an interview with mid-day, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared how she wishes to break the stereotypes and be a new-age woman. Talking about her new venture, the actress said: "The show brought women from different walks of life to the fore. These were "women who weren't defined by labels; those who broke stereotypes and norms."

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan recently made her television debut, and the actress will be seen judging a dance reality show. Apart from this, Bebo will be next seen in Good News, which also stars Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani, and Angrezi Medium alongside Irrfan Khan.

