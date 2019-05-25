Kunal Kemmu birthday: Kareena-Saif, Angad-Neha, Soha make merry; see photos
Kunal Kemmu turned 36 on May 25, 2019, and the actor celebrated his special day with near and dear ones - Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi and more
Kunal Kemmu turned 36, and the actor was partying with his family and friends at Saif Ali Khan's residence in Bandra, Mumbai. All happy about the celebration, Soha Ali Khan, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Kunal Prithviraj Kapoor and Zahan Kapoor were snapped at the actor's residence.
Kunal also shared the pictures from the last night on his Instagram and wrote: "The Happy Bunch [sic]". In the picture, Kunal Kapoor was seen wearing a basic blue t-shirt, paired with blue denim and sneakers for the celebration. While Kunal kept it casual, actor-wife Soha Ali Khan was seen in a beige coloured peplum top, which she paired with black jeggings and velvet block-heeled pumps. Take a look.
View this post on Instagram
The entire 'bunch' was seen posing with some or the other prop, making it merry. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor opted for funky shades, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu were seen posing with a pout. Kunal also shared an album of pictures with his family - Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Soha Ali Khan.
View this post on Instagram
Soha Ali Khan too wrote an emotional post for her husband. "Happy birthday - May we continue to lean on each other, support each other and love each other for many many more [sic]"
Don't they make an adorable couple? Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu were blessed with a baby girl, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu in 2017. The duo tied the knot in 2012.
