Asha Negi, Rithvik Dhanjani and Karan Wahi have a blast in London; see photos

television

Asha Negi, Rithvik Dhanjani and Karan Wahi are best friends, and the trio often takes on trips together. Their recent pictures from London are dominating social media

Karan Wahi, Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/rithvik_d

The trio - Rithvik Dhanjani, Asha Negi and Karan Wahi are having a special time in London. The television stars are on a vacation to the city, and their Instagram pictures are proof that they are having a blast there. On Tuesday night, Rithvik Dhanjani took to his social media account to share the photos, and wrote: "#London The good vibe [sic]"

The first photo had Asha and Rithvik in a beautiful moment, where they are laughing their hearts out. The second picture had best friend Karan Wahi and Rithvik laughing probably on some joke, and the third photo had the trio together.

View this post on Instagram #London The good vibe âÂÂ¨ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ A post shared by rithvik D (@rithvik_d) onJun 11, 2019 at 10:31am PDT

Asha Negi became popular with the television show, Pavitra Rishta, where she was seen with Rithvik Dhanjani. Love blossomed between the two on the sets of this show, and ever since then, they have been together. When asked about what keeps the relationship running smoothly even after six years, Asha admits that it is Rithvik who tries harder to maintain it.

"There is no such thing as a perfect relationship. We, too, go through difficult times and rough phases. But we never show that publicly, so people think everything is hunky-dory. If anyone who is in a relationship says that he or she hasn't had fights or arguments, then they are lying. Also, when one person isn't able to move ahead or take the relationship forward, the other person has to work at it. Sometimes, it is me and at other times, it is Rithvik, who carries our relationship forward."

She further added, "We are best friends, so we love spending time with each other. More than me, Rithvik works harder on our relationship. He is very committed and handles me well when I act like a spoilt brat."

Asha Negi made her digital debut with Baarish alongside with Sharman Joshi.

Also Read: Asha Negi gives back to trolls for posting vulgar comments on her photo

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates