Asha Negi, Rithvik Dhanjani and Karan Wahi have a blast in London; see photos
Asha Negi, Rithvik Dhanjani and Karan Wahi are best friends, and the trio often takes on trips together. Their recent pictures from London are dominating social media
The trio - Rithvik Dhanjani, Asha Negi and Karan Wahi are having a special time in London. The television stars are on a vacation to the city, and their Instagram pictures are proof that they are having a blast there. On Tuesday night, Rithvik Dhanjani took to his social media account to share the photos, and wrote: "#London The good vibe [sic]"
The first photo had Asha and Rithvik in a beautiful moment, where they are laughing their hearts out. The second picture had best friend Karan Wahi and Rithvik laughing probably on some joke, and the third photo had the trio together.
View this post on Instagram
Asha Negi became popular with the television show, Pavitra Rishta, where she was seen with Rithvik Dhanjani. Love blossomed between the two on the sets of this show, and ever since then, they have been together. When asked about what keeps the relationship running smoothly even after six years, Asha admits that it is Rithvik who tries harder to maintain it.
"There is no such thing as a perfect relationship. We, too, go through difficult times and rough phases. But we never show that publicly, so people think everything is hunky-dory. If anyone who is in a relationship says that he or she hasn't had fights or arguments, then they are lying. Also, when one person isn't able to move ahead or take the relationship forward, the other person has to work at it. Sometimes, it is me and at other times, it is Rithvik, who carries our relationship forward."
View this post on Instagram
LONDON BRUH... #friends #in #london @kunnalnarang @rithvik_d @ashanegi
She further added, "We are best friends, so we love spending time with each other. More than me, Rithvik works harder on our relationship. He is very committed and handles me well when I act like a spoilt brat."
Asha Negi made her digital debut with Baarish alongside with Sharman Joshi.
Also Read: Asha Negi gives back to trolls for posting vulgar comments on her photo
Top entertainment stories of the day:
- Bollywood celebs you probably don't know are related
- Govinda with Tina, Iulia Vantur, Riya Sen, Krushna-Kashmira at Mika Singh's birthday bash in Andheri
- Priyanka Chopra, Zaira Wasim, Shonali Bose at The Sky Is Pink wrap-up party in Bandra
- Do you know Tamannaah Bhatia made her Bollywood debut at age 15?
- Hema Malini and Dharmendra visit Esha Deol and daughter Miraya at hospital in Khar
- Here's how Shahid Kapoor transformed for Kabir Singh
- Can you spot Alia Bhatt, Masaba Gupta, Hrithik Roshan in this rare childhood photo?
- Saif Ali Khan feels bad when he reaches home and finds Taimur asleep
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Kiara, Vicky, Kriti, Tara: Who is the stylish of them all?