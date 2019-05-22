Asha Negi gives back to trolls for posting vulgar comments on her photo

television

Asha Negi was trolled for wearing a plunging neckline outfit. The television actress was advised by the self-proclaimed moral police to maintain the code of conduct. However, Asha isn't affected by these trolls and does things her way

Asha Negi. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/ashanegi

Asha Negi is seen posting several pictures on her social media account. Lately, the actress has been travelling and exploring a lot, and her pictures from the trips make the rounds on social media. However, Asha recently shared a photo of herself wearing a maxi dress with a plunging neckline. And it was a field day for the trolls, as they started trolling Asha Negi for wearing that outfit.

Now, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Asha Negi has opened up about being trolled and how she feels about it. The Pavitra Rishta actress said, "What touched me the most was that so many actors came out supporting me and shut down the trolls. Usually, the industry is competitive, but I was glad to see that everyone stood by me in this instance."

Asha Negi became popular with the television show, Pavitra Rishta, where she was seen with Rithvik Dhanjani. Love blossomed between the two on the sets of this show, and ever since then, they have been together. When asked about what keeps the relationship running smoothly even after six years, Asha admits that it is Rithvik who tries harder to maintain it.

"There is no such thing as a perfect relationship. We, too, go through difficult times and rough phases. But we never show that publicly, so people think everything is hunky-dory. If anyone who is in a relationship says that he or she hasn't had fights or arguments, then they are lying. Also, when one person isn't able to move ahead or take the relationship forward, the other person has to work at it. Sometimes, it is me and at other times, it is Rithvik, who carries our relationship forward."

She further added, "We are best friends, so we love spending time with each other. More than me, Rithvik works harder on our relationship. He is very committed and handles me well when I act like a spoilt brat."

Asha Negi made her digital debut with Baarish alongside with Sharman Joshi.

