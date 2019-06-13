Disha Patani birthday: These videos prove why she is the ultimate fitness queen

bollywood

On Disha Patani's 27th birthday, we bring to you some of the best workout videos from her Instagram account

Disha Patani. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/dishapatani

Disha Patani is celebrating her 27th birthday on Thursday, June 13. The actress thinks that birthdays are just like any other normal day. Disha also revealed that she has a working birthday this year, as she is busy working with Mohit Suri for Malang. The 27-year-old diva has a killer smile and a body to die for. She definitely makes anyone go weak in their knees through her disciplined schedule and fitness routine.

Disha Patani's Instagram account is the perfect place to find out workouts and fitness plans incorporated by the Baaghi 2 actress in her daily life. On her birthday, we take a look at some of the best workout videos from her Instagram account - the reason behind her svelte figure. This video has the actress doing four reps of deadlift by lifting the bar with 140 pounds of weight.

The second video has the actress do parkour. She shared the video and wrote: "training training, trying to learn a back handspring and a back layout [sic]"

The MS Dhoni girl not only depends entirely on weight training exercises but also resorts to various kinds of functional training workouts. This video has Disha doing a cartwheel on one hand. Take a look:

The following video of Disha doing a wall kick will inspire to hit the gym or indulge in some kind of physical activity. She had shared this photo on the occasion of women's day and had written: "Happy #womensday , thanks to my coach @rakeshyadav13 for making me stronger everyday, girls you’re not strong for a girl, you’re just strong, keep pushing yourself [sic]"

Here's another video of the actress stunning us with some amazing workout:

Talking about Disha Patani's birthday plans, she had told a publication, "I feel like I'm too old now to celebrate. I get really awkward with birthdays. You get so much attention with all the calls and messages and then suddenly the next day, you're like, 'Oh, whatever! It's over" Well, Disha Patani has the body to die for. Ask her if she indulges in cheat days, she says, "I eat all the cakes I get and it's a complete cheat-day for me. I slip into a food coma," she laughs.

Ask her what her fondest birthday memories have been and she states, "When I was a kid, I used to start looking forward to the day January onwards. My Dad would throw a small party with friends and cousins coming over. Then as a teenager, I would go out with my friends." She continues, "I actually miss that you could be stupid. But now, if I do something silly, it would be... stupid!"

Disha says that this birthday is lucky for her as she is busy shooting. The actress is also elated about her Bharat success and asserts, "It was such a positive film and had a good message. I'm so glad that my family liked me in the movie. They were genuinely proud of me, which was the best compliment for me."

Well, rightly said, no gain without pain for that fab physique!

