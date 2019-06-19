Katrina Kaif: Wouldn't have spoken about relationship if I had my way

bollywood

Basking in Bharat's success, Katrina Kaif on handling continuous scrutiny into her personal life

Katrina Kaif. Picture courtesy/Katrina Kaif's Instagram account

With her last release Bharat emerging as one of the biggest hits of the year so far and Zero (2018) winning her critical acclaim, Katrina Kaif is enjoying a career-high. However, the actor's personal life continues to be under scrutiny — over three years after she parted ways with Ranbir Kapoor, Kaif often finds herself fielding questions about her former flame. While she has maintained a dignified stance about the break-up, she tells midday that she opened up on matters of the heart as she understood the demands of stardom.

"If I had my way, I would have never spoken about my relationship. I chose to talk about it because the media was interested in it. I couldn't have dodged the bullet every time. I would have sounded rude if I did that. So, the best thing was to share the bare minimum I wanted to, and be frank enough to accept the reality. We [Kapoor and her] still have respect for each other, and that will not change," says Kaif.

Also read: Katrina Kaif: Praises make me feel good and criticism pinches

The actor adds that while the heartbreak was one of the toughest phases in her life, it helped her evolve as a person. "When I was going through separation, one of my sisters was also in the same phase. That's when I realised that since my life was out in the open, the ego was more bruised, but at the end of the day, we both felt the same pain. I found solace in reading. My friends were also a strong source of support. I don't have any regrets [about that chapter]. I have come out of the experience a lot more mature."

Also read: Katrina Kaif: Proving the critics wrong

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates